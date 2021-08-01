State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,511 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,090 shares of company stock worth $10,658,144 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

