State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $348.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 76.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

