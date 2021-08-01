State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,971 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of CFG opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

