State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.53 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,851 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,317,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931,294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after buying an additional 1,919,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

In related news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

