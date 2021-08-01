State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.56 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $732,174,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $147.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $87.46 and a 52-week high of $147.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.46.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

