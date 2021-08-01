State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.49 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of The Clorox worth $11,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $200,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $180.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.81. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

