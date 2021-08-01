State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.17 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of NetApp worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.26. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.