State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $253,400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,038,000 after buying an additional 47,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,473.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,375.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $900.22 and a 1 year high of $1,519.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 238.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

