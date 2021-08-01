State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 785 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.91.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $482.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $488.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

