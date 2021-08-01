State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,004 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Stephens increased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

NYSE CARR opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

