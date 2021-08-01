State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,461 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Teradyne worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 154,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $631,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

