State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,182 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,726,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after purchasing an additional 556,237 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Shares of SUI opened at $196.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.19. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.