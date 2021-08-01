State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,059 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

