State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,126 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $411.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.92. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $413.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 20.58%. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

