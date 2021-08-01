State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 38,767 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,767 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group stock opened at $212.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.83. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

