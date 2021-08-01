State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,125 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $291.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.88.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

