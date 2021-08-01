State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,612 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $91.72 and a 1 year high of $158.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

