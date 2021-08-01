State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,155 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXP opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.71.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

