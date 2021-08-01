State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,304 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $272.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

