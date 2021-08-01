State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 10,500 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.71% of Midland States Bancorp worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.37. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

