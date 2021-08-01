State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $4,177,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 337,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

