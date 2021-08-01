State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

NYSE HPP opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

