State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.02.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 52.35%. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,398,183 shares of company stock valued at $104,920,410. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

