State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 4,700 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.84% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $399.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.37%. Analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

In other news, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $46,220.00. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

