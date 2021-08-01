State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys New Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 246.25 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.41. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

