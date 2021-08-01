State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,156 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,806,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,500,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,305,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $144.01 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.34. The company has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

