State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,906,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

