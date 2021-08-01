State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.