State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

