State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AFG opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

