State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 212,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 35,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,113. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $205.13 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

