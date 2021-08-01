State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $3.21 Million Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Xencor worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Xencor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

