State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $3.26 Million Stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 114,765 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of VEON worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEON. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VEON by 48.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in VEON by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in VEON by 137.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in VEON by 31.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VEON shares. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.98.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.75 on Friday. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

