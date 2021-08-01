State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Cameco worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCJ opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

