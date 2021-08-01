State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.03 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,604 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Rollins by 15.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rollins by 16.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,319 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 79,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ROL opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

