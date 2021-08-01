State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 942.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 140.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $99.62 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

