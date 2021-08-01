State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.33% of REV Group worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REVG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.89 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

