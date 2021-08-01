State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $3,799,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 86,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.28 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

