State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,637 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,139.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 88,521 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $31,345,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 33,589 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $126.01 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.93.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Cowen increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

