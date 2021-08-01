State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $4.16 Million in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 311,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Shell Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHLX opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 147.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

