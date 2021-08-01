State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 7,974 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.94.

NYSE:GFL opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.29 and a beta of 1.32. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

