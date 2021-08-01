State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 222,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

