State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.64% of Sierra Wireless worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,717,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $718.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

