State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.21% of B&G Foods worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

