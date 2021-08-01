State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 75,540 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Gildan Activewear worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

GIL stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

