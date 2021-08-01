State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,100 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $113.51 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGND. Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

