State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 21,500 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

