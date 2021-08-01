State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 27,880 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,880 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

