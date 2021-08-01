State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 28,310 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,310 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sirius XM by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,925,000 after purchasing an additional 522,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,719 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 129.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

