State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,098 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 87.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 109,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,089 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 199.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 171,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 113,973 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 5.9% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 9,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

VEREIT stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

